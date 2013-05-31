BRAZZAVILLE May 31 Malaysian diversified group
Wah Soeng Berhad plans to invest $744 million to develop a palm
oil agro-industrial complex including a 180,000-hectare palm
plantation in the Republic of Congo, the country's agriculture
minister said.
The investment through the group's ATAMA Plantation
subsidiary will, when completed, create the largest palm oil
project in the Congo basin area and propel Kuala Lumpur-listed
Wah Soeng to the top of the global palm producers.
"About $744 million will be invested in the first ten
years," Rigobert Maboundou said on Thursday during a ceremony at
the future site of the project around 800 km (500 miles) north
of the capital Brazzaville.
Construction of the palm oil transformation units will begin
next year and production will kick off in 2017, Leong Kian Ming,
ATAMA's chief executive officer, said during the ceremony.
"From 140,000 tonnes, production will rise to 720,000 tonnes
per year at its peak," Kian Ming said.
Global demand for palm oil, which is growing by about 9
percent annually, has spurred investments in the sector, with
several major Asian producers seeking new land for plantations
in Africa.
Singaporean commodities trading giant Olam plans
to develop 130,000 hectares for palm oil in Congo's neighbour
Gabon, while Malaysia's Sime Darby has a
220,000-hectare concession in Liberia.
The palm developments have however raised concerns from
environmental and conservation groups who say companies do not
take into consideration the impact of projects on wildlife and
the livelihoods of populations near the plantations.
Herakles, a company owned by New York venture capital firm
Herakles Capital, has suspended work on its giant 60,000-hectare
palm oil plantation in Cameroon after protests by environmental
groups and villagers.
(Reporting by Christian Tsoumou; writing by Bate Felix; editing
by Joe Bavier and Keiron Henderson)