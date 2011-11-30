* Rules to be set to share classified data with companies
* House bill to be introduced this week
* Senate seeks more comprehensive bill, maybe next year
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 Lawmakers in the U.S. House
of Representatives will introduce a bill this week to give some
U.S. companies more access to cyber threat intelligence, which
they can use to defend themselves against hackers looking to
steal everything from credit card numbers to intellectual
property, according to a copy of a bill obtained by Reuters.
Internet service providers and other companies have long
complained that they give information to the U.S. government
about potential threats but do not generally get enough back,
either because it is classified or because the investigation is
linked to a potential prosecution.
Under a bill to be introduced by Representative Mike
Rogers, chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on
Intelligence, and ranking member C.A. Ruppersberger, the
Director of National Intelligence will set rules that will
allow some classified cyber threat data to be shared, the draft
said.
The committee website indicates that the bill will be
introduced this week.
The 11-page bill requires that companies not be subject to
civil or criminal lawsuits because of the data sharing, or for
failing to act on any cybersecurity data obtained as part of
the information sharing, according to the bill.
A cyber task force in the House, which is dominated by
Republicans, issued a report in October urging legislation be
done on a piecemeal basis. This is in contrast with the Senate,
which is more interested in a comprehensive bill.
On the other hand, there is agreement on the substance of
several major cybersecurity initiatives.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has indicated that it
will take up overarching cybersecurity legislation next year.
The upper chamber has been working on various bills for two
years and on a comprehensive bill for six months without
finishing a draft.
U.S. lawmakers have considered several cybersecurity bills
in recent years, but failed to pass any despite a growing sense
of urgency following high profile hacks of Google ,
Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier,
Citigroup , the International Monetary Fund and others.