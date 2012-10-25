Oct 25 Chief Executives of more than 80 big U.S.
corporations, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan
and Boeing, are getting together to pressure Congress to
reduce the federal deficit with tax reform and spending cuts.
In a letter posted on the Wall Street Journal website late
on Wednesday, the U.S. corporate chiefs said it is urgent and
essential to put in place a plan to fix America's debt. The
letter is due to be released on Thursday.
If Congress fails to reach a deficit reduction deal by the
end of the year, it will automatically trigger big spending cuts
and tax increases in 2013. This so-called "fiscal cliff" would
hit the still-recovering U.S. economy hard.
The U.S. deficit in 2012 will top $1 trillion for a fourth
straight year, pushing the national debt past $16 trillion.
While the United States currently borrows at record low interest
rates, investors worry this will change.
The CEOs' statement was organized by campaign called "Fix
the Debt," which is urging Washington to set aside partisan
differences to put the United States on a sustainable fiscal
path.
"In order to develop a fiscal plan that can succeed both
financially and politically, it must be bipartisan and reforms
to all areas of the budget should be included," the CEOs said.
The corporate chiefs said the fiscal plan must include
"comprehensive and pro-growth tax reform, which broadens the
base, lowers rates, raises revenues and reduces the deficit."
Also, as part of the plan, the group urged the government to
reform and improve the efficiency of healthcare programs like
Medicare and Medicaid.
The CEO group said the recommendations of the bipartisan
Simpson-Bowles Commission provides an effective framework for a
fiscal plan. The commission's proposal has several options
including trimming tax rates for all income groups.
Simpson-Bowles also calls for slashing many popular tax
deductions and adding them back only selectively.