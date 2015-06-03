By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 3
of Representatives teamed up with their counterparts in the
Senate on Wednesday to promote a banking regulatory relief bill
they say is better than a broader version pushed by Republicans.
House Financial Services Ranking Member Maxine Waters
announced at a news conference that all of the Democrats on her
panel support a bill unveiled last month by Senate Banking
Ranking Member Sherrod Brown, and that it had been formally
introduced in the House.
Brown, who also spoke at the news conference, has been at
odds with Senate Banking Chairman Richard Shelby over efforts to
enact legislation to provide regulatory relief for small
community banks and credit unions.
Although there is broad agreement on the need to dial back
some of the rules for small institutions, Democrats say Shelby's
bill goes too far and contains many provisions that water down
Wall Street reform.
Last month, Shelby's broader regulatory relief bill cleared
the committee without any support from Democrats.
Among some of the controversial measures in the Republican
proposal is a measure that would reduce the number of banks
deemed systemically important, a tag that carries greater
oversight by the Federal Reserve.
Republicans want to raise the threshold to $500 billion in
assets from the current $50 billion, but Democrats say that is
far too high.
Other measures include loosening certain mortgage
restrictions, reforming the structure of the Fed, and making
several governance changes at the Financial Stability Oversight
Council, a panel of regulators that polices emerging market
threats.
Brown and North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a more
moderate Democrat on the panel, said on Wednesday that
Republicans agree with the measures in their alternative plan.
They added Congress should press ahead with this bill first and
tackle the tougher issues in separate legislation.
Brown said Shelby is not truly representing the interests of
small banks "because our bill is passable" and will "not be
vetoed."
Whether agreement over some of the thorny issues can ever be
reached remains to be seen, even among fellow Democrats.
Brown, for instance, said he agrees the $50 billion
threshold is too low and should be raised, although he is unsure
of the appropriate number. Waters, however, said she is not in
favor of raising it at all.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch. Editing by Andre Grenon)