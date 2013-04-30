By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer
said on Tuesday she plans to investigate the explosion at a
Texas fertilizer plant earlier this month that killed 15 people
and injured scores more.
California's Boxer, the head of the Senate Environment and
Public Works Committee, said the panel will hold a hearing "in
the near future" on the disaster and will probe whether there
are any gaps in the enforcement of U.S. chemical safety laws.
The cause of the April 17 fire and explosion at West
Fertilizer Co, about 20 miles (32 km) north of Waco, is not yet
known.
"I cannot rest until we get to the bottom of what caused the
disaster in West, Texas and the tragic loss of life," Boxer said
in a statement. "It is critical that we find out how this
happened."
A Texas state House committee is slated to hold the first
hearing on the explosion by a legislative body on Wednesday in
Austin, Texas.
The state panel on Homeland Security and Public Safety has
invited testimony from state entities or regulators that oversee
rules, security and other details for facilities such as the
fertilizer plant involved in the disaster.
Concerns have been raised that the fertilizer plant might
have been storing significant amounts of ammonium nitrate, which
can be used in bomb making, without notifying the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as required by law.
Boxer, a Democrat, sent a letter to the Environmental
Protection Agency on Tuesday requesting more information about
the agency's oversight of chemical safety.
She questioned why the EPA does not include ammonium nitrate
on the list of chemicals that facilities must report to agency
under its Risk Management Program.