* U.S. gasoline prices up nearly 15 cents this week
* Fuel retail group urges monitoring of refinery outages
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, July 16 As U.S. gasoline prices
spike for the second time this year, oil industry officials will
tell Congress on Tuesday that easing a mandate for the use of
renewable fuels and other measures could help stabilize gas
prices.
Despite rising domestic oil production, the average U.S.
regular gasoline price jumped nearly 15 cents from a week ago to
$3.64 a gallon on Monday, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
While Tuesday's Senate energy committee hearing probing
gasoline prices has been in the works for months, the latest
surge in fuel prices is likely to play a prominent role in the
session, which will feature testimony from EIA administrator
Adam Sieminski and from oil refiner Valero chief
executive Bill Klesse.
Klesse will tell the Senate Energy and Natural Resources
committee that retail gasoline prices are affected by a "complex
set of factors" such as the volatile international oil market,
according to a text of his prepared remarks.
He will also urge lawmakers to ensure government policies do
not make it more difficult to refine fuel in the United States.
The latest spike in U.S. gasoline prices coincides with a
nearly 9 percent rise in U.S. crude oil costs over the past two
weeks.
While Valero, the world's largest independent oil refiner,
owns 10 ethanol plants, Klesse said the government's renewable
fuel mandate is affecting prices in the refined fuel market.
The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which calls for
increasing amounts of biofuels to be blended into U.S. gasoline
and diesel supplies, requires refiners to buy biofuel credits,
or RINs, from renewable fuel producers to comply with the
mandate.
Oil companies have complained about spiking RIN costs this
year, as the nation nears a point where the law will require use
of more ethanol than can physically be blended into the fuel
supply at 10 percent per gallon. A broker said RIN prices hit a
record of $1.29 on Monday.
"This has led to higher prices and substantial uncertainty
in the gasoline market," Klesse said in his prepared testimony.
"The RFS needs to be completely redone."
Touching on the controversial issue of energy exports,
Klesse called for a balanced approach to allowing U.S. natural
gas exports, warning that "unfettered exports" could lead to
increased operating costs for refiners because natural gas
powers refineries. But he said that restrictive export policies
for gasoline could harm refiners.
Dan Gilligan, the head of the Petroleum Marketers
Association of America, was set to tell the committee that
regional gasoline prices have also been affected by simultaneous
refinery outages.
Earlier this year, gasoline prices jumped to $4.29 a gallon
in the Midwest after planned and unplanned refinery outages
lowered gasoline output in the region.
PMAA, which represents gasoline suppliers and retailers,
said the government should restart an EIA program that helped to
monitor and report planned outages to the industry to help
prevent such widespread outages. The program was shut down due
to lack of funding.