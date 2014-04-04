(Adds that CFTC is also investigating, paragraphs 5-10)
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Justice Department
is investigating high-speed trading for possible insider
trading, Attorney General Eric Holder told lawmakers on Friday.
The disclosure comes the same week that regulators and the
FBI also confirmed they are looking into potential wrongdoing by
high-frequency stock traders.
Regulators have been examining whether ordinary investors
are at an unfair disadvantage to high-speed traders, who use
computer algorithms to rapidly dart in and out of trades to earn
fractions of a penny that add up to big profits over time.
"I can confirm that we at the Justice Department are
investigating this practice to determine whether it violates
insider trading laws," Holder told a House panel at a hearing on
the Justice Department's budget.
Earlier this week the heads of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission also confirmed those agencies have several active
probes into market integrity and structure issues, including
high-speed and automated trading.
On Monday, the FBI confirmed it has been conducting a
wide-ranging investigation of high-speed trading for months, an
outgrowth from the years-long crackdown on insider-trading.
The bureau is examining whether high-frequency traders are
front-running others' trades by getting to exchanges first.
A big trade, such as a bank shorting a million shares of a
company under investigation, could be considered a material
event.
Reuters also reported earlier this week that the FBI is
looking at areas such as whether high-speed firms can cut the
line in terms of how security orders are placed or are engaged
in "spoofing" trades that are not really trades to give the
illusion of market activity.
Acting CFTC chairman Mark Wetjen said on Thursday his agency
is also investigating whether spoofing runs afoul of the
derivatives regulator's rules.
The long-running debate about high-frequency trading
intensified on Monday, after best-selling author Michael Lewis
published a new book, "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt."
The book contends that high-speed traders have rigged the
stock market, profiting from trades made at a speed unavailable
to ordinary investors.
Proponents of high-speed trading have criticized the book,
saying high-speed traders actually benefit other investors by
providing liquidity to the market.
