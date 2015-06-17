By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 17
WASHINGTON, June 17 The U.S. Labor Department
secretary will try to persuade skeptical Republican lawmakers on
Wednesday that new draft rules to rein in conflicts posed by
brokers who offer retirement advice reflect "the right middle
ground in providing greater consumer protection."
In prepared testimony before a House of Representatives
labor and pensions committee, Labor Secretary Tom Perez will
present both economic research and anecdotes from retirees who
lost their money after getting bad advice from their brokers as
evidence for why new fiduciary rules are needed.
"My review of the evidence has demonstrated that there is in
fact a large problem that needs to be solved," he said, noting
that he has heard from too many Americans "whose golden years
became tarnished when the savings they thought would carry them
through retirement disappeared into high fees and poor
performance."
The Labor Department is currently seeking public comment on
proposed new rules that would require brokers offering
retirement advice to enter into contracts with customers that
require them to act in their clients' best financial interest.
The department argues the rules are needed because brokers
are currently held to a lower "suitability" standard and may
recommend retirement products that boost commissions, even if
they are not the best for their clients.
The financial services sector has staunchly resisted the
department's efforts, saying the plan could vastly limit the
kinds of investment options available to retirees and curb
compensation for brokers.
In addition, the industry wants the Securities and Exchange
Commission to take the lead in writing a best-interest standard
because the SEC polices brokers and has broader jurisdiction
than the Labor Department.
The opposition has been so strong that the Labor Department
was forced to scrap a first draft of the rule several years ago
and completely re-write it. The new draft was unveiled in April.
Many Republicans, and even some moderate Democrats, have
sided with the industry.
On Tuesday, for example, a U.S. House appropriations panel
unveiled a draft bill that would ban the Labor Department from
spending money to implement the rule.
Perez will tell lawmakers on Wednesday that the latest draft
has come a long way from the initial version and contains
numerous provisions that strike a compromise.
There is a "broadening consensus" on how to tackle conflicts
in the industry, he said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)