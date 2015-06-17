(Recasts with hearing underway, adds comments from Perez)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 17 The U.S. Labor Department
secretary tried to drum up support from skeptical Republicans on
Wednesday for a controversial plan to rein in conflicts by
brokers who offer retirement advice, saying he believes
consensus for new regulations is growing.
In a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel,
Labor Secretary Tom Perez struck a positive and conciliatory
tone, even as the panel's top Republican urged him to withdraw
the plan.
At issue are draft rules that would require brokers offering
retirement advice to enter into contracts with customers that
require them to act in their clients' best financial interest.
The department argues the rules are needed because brokers
are currently held to a lower "suitability" standard and may
recommend retirement products that boost commissions, even if
they are not the best for their clients.
The financial services sector has staunchly resisted the
department's efforts, saying the plan could vastly limit the
kinds of investment options available to retirees and curb
compensation for brokers.
Lawmakers repeatedly questioned Perez on Wednesday about why
new rules are needed, and whether the best interest contract is
appropriate.
Perez defended the need for the contracts, saying they are a
"flexible road map" to hold brokers accountable and make sure
they are complying with the rules.
"The best interest contract is...our Ronald Reagan provision
in the rule," Perez said. "We want to trust and verify."
Some industry leaders have said that brokerages would drop
small accounts because they would not be profitable, given costs
of complying with the plan.
The industry wants the Securities and Exchange Commission to
take the lead in writing a best-interest standard because the
SEC polices brokers and has broader jurisdiction than the Labor
Department. The Labor Department has power over retirement
accounts that fall under the federal law known as ERISA.
The opposition has been so strong that the Labor Department
was forced to scrap a first draft of the rule several years ago
and rewrite it. The new draft was unveiled in April. [ID:
nL2N0XB1LB]
Many Republicans, and even some moderate Democrats, have
sided with the industry.
On Wednesday, for example, a House appropriations panel
approved a draft bill that would ban the Labor Department from
spending money to implement the rule.
Perez was repeatedly questioned on Wednesday about whether
he has coordinated closely enough with the SEC. He said he has
had eight meetings or phone calls with SEC Chair Mary Jo White.
His department also turned over about 800 pages worth of
documents to the committee showing correspondence with the SEC
on the drafting of the plan.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Suzanne
Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Adler)