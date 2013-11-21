WASHINGTON Nov 20 A U.S. congressional panel on
Wednesday approved a bill targeting patent "trolls," companies
that buy or license patents from others and then aggressively
pursue licensing fees or file infringement lawsuits.
The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted 33-5
to send to the full House a measure that appeared to have the
best chance of reining in patent assertion entities, known
derisively as "trolls."
The White House in June urged Congress to take steps to curb
abusive patent lawsuits that have sprung up in recent years,
particularly in the technology sector.
The patent reform bill, introduced by Representative Robert
Goodlatte, was approved after Goodlatte stripped out a measure
that would have changed how the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
reviews software patents to determine if they are valid.
The bill aims to fight frivolous patent litigation. In one
case, a patent assertion entity, or PAE, demanded licensing
payments from retailers who provided services to customers such
as free Wi-Fi.
"Within the past couple of years we have seen an exponential
increase in the use of weak or poorly granted patents against
American businesses with the hopes of securing a quick payday,"
said Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, who chairs the committee.
"These suits target a settlement just under what it would
cost for litigation, knowing that these businesses will want to
avoid costly litigation and probably pay up," Goodlatte said at
the committee session in which the bill was approved.
The bill requires judges hearing patent cases to award fees
to the winner in an infringement lawsuit, unless the judge
decides otherwise. The bill would also require companies filing
infringement lawsuits to provide specific details on what patent
is infringed and how it is used.
Goodlatte has worked on the patent issue with his
counterpart on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Vermont Democrat
Patrick Leahy.
Leahy, along with Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah,
launched a bill on Monday that would require patent holders to
disclose ownership when they sue and would allow manufacturers
to step into lawsuits to protect customers accused of
infringing.
While similar in some respects, the House and Senate bills
also have significant differences that would need to be ironed
out by lawmakers if each is passed.
Other proposals are circulating on Capitol Hill, and the
Federal Trade Commission has a study underway on the impact on
competition of abusive patent litigation.
Patent experts such as Adam Mossoff, who teaches at George
Mason University School of Law, have urged Congress to be
cautious in changing patent law because of the danger of hurting
companies whose patents are genuinely infringed.
Internet companies largely support the Goodlatte bill, and
the effort is backed by Cisco Systems Inc, Apple Inc
, Google Inc and other technology powerhouses.
To read the text of H.R. 3309, Goodlatte's "Innovation Act,"
see