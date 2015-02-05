By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 5 Key Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives joined with a smattering of Democrats
to introduce a bill on Thursday aimed at reducing frivolous
patent litigation.
The bill is identical to a measure that passed the House
overwhelmingly in December 2013 but stalled in the Senate
because of objections from Senator Harry Reid, who set the
chamber's agenda. With the Senate now in Republican hands, the
bill's chance of becoming law has improved.
The measure is aimed at reining in "patent trolls,"
companies that buy or license patents from others, then demand
licensing fees or file infringement lawsuits.
The bill encourages judges hearing patent cases to make a
company pay fees if the lawsuit it files is deemed frivolous.
The bill would also require companies filing these lawsuits to
detail what patent is infringed and how it is used.
The bill also targets much-criticized patent assertion
entities for practices like sending large numbers of licensing
demands to small businesses without determining if they actually
use infringing technology.
"We have seen an exponential increase in the use of weak or
poorly granted patents by patent trolls to file numerous patent
infringement lawsuits against American businesses with the hope
of securing a quick payday," said Rep. Bob Goodlatte in
introducing the measure that he has spearheaded.
"The Congress must act to curb abusive patent litigation,"
said Goodlatte, who is chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
The White House has also expressed support for the
legislation.
Joining Goodlatte in introducing the bill were Republican
Representatives Peter DeFazio, Darrell Issa and Lamar Smith as
well as Democratic Representatives Jerrold Nadler, Zoe Lofgren
and Anna Eshoo.
Despite the broad support for the measure from tech
companies and bipartisan support on Capitol Hill, some critics
worry that the bill could hamper small companies whose patents
are genuinely infringed and who sue to fight that infringement.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Andrew Hay)