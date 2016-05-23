WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
will take up, and likely pass, a resolution to repeal a new
Labor Department rule aimed at protecting retirement savers from
profit-hungry brokers, a move that President Barack Obama has
threatened to veto.
A notice sent to senators on Monday showed that a debate and
vote on the resolution were scheduled for Tuesday morning, less
than a week before the chamber recesses for the Memorial Day
holiday. The vote requires a simple majority, which Republicans
command in both houses of Congress. The House of Representatives
passed its version of the resolution last month, in a vote along
party lines.
But the resolution will have a short life span. Obama has
threatened to veto legislation undoing a key financial
initiative of his second term. His administration in April
released the rule to set a fiduciary standard for financial
brokers who sell retirement products, requiring them to put
clients' best interests ahead of their bottom lines.
Republican leaders and some in the financial industry said
complying with the rule would be expensive for brokers and
result in higher costs for retirement advice that many Americans
could not afford. They also said the rule did not take into
account other laws and regulations on financial advice.
The Senate fight started early, with Senator Elizabeth
Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, saying on Monday that
Republicans wanted to "make it easier - easier - for giant Wall
Street financial institutions to cheat Americans out of their
retirement savings."
Speaking on the Senate floor, the advocate for stricter
financial regulation also said the vote was motivated by
election-year politics and that the resolution "will sure help
fill up the campaign accounts of the Republican senators who
vote for it."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter
Cooney)