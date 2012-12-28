BRIEF-JMP Group announces amendment to credit facility with BNP Paribas
* JMP Group Llc - on June 1, 2017, parties to facility entered into an amendment to increase maximum facility amount from $200 million to $403.3 million
WASHINGTON Dec 28 The U.S. Senate on Friday rejected a Republican amendment to cut the immediate cost of a $60.4 billion Superstorm Sandy reconstruction bill by more than half to $23.8 billion.
The 54-41 vote cleared the way for final Senate action on the disaster recovery bill.
* JMP Group Llc - on June 1, 2017, parties to facility entered into an amendment to increase maximum facility amount from $200 million to $403.3 million
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - co presents updated data for sd-101 in combination with keytruda(r) (pembrolizumab)