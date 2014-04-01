WASHINGTON, April 1 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has active investigations into high-frequency trading, the head of the agency said on Tuesday.

"We currently have a number of ongoing investigations regarding various market integrity and structure issues including high frequency trading and automated trading," SEC Chair Mary Jo White said before a Congressional hearing.

The disclosure comes a day after the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been conducting a wide-ranging probe into high-speed trading for months, an outgrowth from the years-long crackdown on insider-trading. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernard Orr)