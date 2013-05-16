WASHINGTON May 16 Despite a major push by liberal groups, federal securities regulators are not currently drafting a rule to require public companies to disclose their political spending, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White told lawmakers on Thursday.

"No one is working on a proposed rule now," White told the House Financial Services Committee, in response to harsh questioning from Republicans who accused the SEC of engaging in politically-charged rulemaking.

White's comments mark a blow to groups like the Corporate Reform Coalition, which have been leading the charge for the rule which they say is necessary for shareholders to make informed investment decisions.

The most the SEC has done so far on the matter is to start reviewing a petition it received calling for a rule, which would give investors more information about how the companies they invest in spend their money in political campaigns, White said.

The petition has garnered support from roughly 500,000 people. The proposed rule is staunchly opposed by corporations and many House Republicans on grounds it tramples on companies' rights and is not material to investors.

"That review is not completed," White said. "I cannot prejudge the issue."

Republicans on Thursday said they feared the SEC was working on the rule and being bullied by liberal groups.

"We are going to give you an opportunity today to make an emphatic statement that you will refuse to be bullied by these outside radical groups trying to exploit the corporate disclosure process," New Jersey Republican Scott Garrett said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Andrew Hay)