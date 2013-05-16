By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 16 Despite a major push by
liberal groups, federal securities regulators are not currently
drafting a rule to require public companies to disclose their
political spending, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair
Mary Jo White told lawmakers on Thursday.
"No one is working on a proposed rule now," White told the
House Financial Services Committee, in response to harsh
questioning from Republicans who accused the SEC of engaging in
politically-charged rulemaking.
White's comments mark a blow to groups like the Corporate
Reform Coalition, which have been leading the charge for the
rule which they say is necessary for shareholders to make
informed investment decisions.
The most the SEC has done so far on the matter is to start
reviewing a petition it received calling for a rule, which would
give investors more information about how the companies they
invest in spend their money in political campaigns, White said.
The petition has garnered support from roughly 500,000
people. The proposed rule is staunchly opposed by corporations
and many House Republicans on grounds it tramples on companies'
rights and is not material to investors.
"That review is not completed," White said. "I cannot
prejudge the issue."
Republicans on Thursday said they feared the SEC was working
on the rule and being bullied by liberal groups.
"We are going to give you an opportunity today to make an
emphatic statement that you will refuse to be bullied by these
outside radical groups trying to exploit the corporate
disclosure process," New Jersey Republican Scott Garrett said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Andrew Hay)