(Follows alerts)

Jan 20 Canada's struggling oil sands developer Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd said its board initiated a strategic review of the company's business.

Connacher, whose top management including Chief Executive Richard Gusella resigned earlier this month, had turned down an unsolicited buyout despite pressure from investors to explore a sale of the company.

The company, which appointed Goldman Sachs to assist with the strategic review, said it has sufficient liquidity to meet its current financial obligations and fund its 2012 capital program.

Brenda Hughes, who joined the company in 2010, has been appointed chief financial officer, the company said.

Shares of the company closed at C$1.09 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)