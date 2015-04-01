CALGARY, Alberta, April 1 Connacher Oil & Gas Ltd, the sole company to shut down operations in Canada's oil sands during the last crude price meltdown, has no plans to repeat a move it now regrets, its top executive says.

Connacher's Chief Executive Chris Bloomer said the December, 2008 decision to temporarily halt production at its Great Divide thermal oil sands project was ill-considered, and production will keep going even though weak crude prices are again hitting profits.

"They made a decision that was, I would say, rash," Bloomer, who arrived at the company in March, 2013, said in an interview on Monday. "If they had to do it over again, they probably wouldn't do it."

Shutting down a thermal oil sands projects - where steam is pumped into the ground to liquefy tarry bitumen deposits - comes with risks. The steam can condense within the well and the water can damage the reserves themselves, requiring pumping or even redrilling of the well to fix.

"It becomes very challenging to start producing from (shuttered) wells after time," Bloomer said. "It's not something where you just flip the switch and shut it in ... There's a cost to shut down and there's a big cost to start up."

In late 2008, benchmark North American oil prices plunged from around $145 per barrel to $35 as the financial crisis roiled markets. Some oil sands producers cut jobs and almost all cut spending, but only Connacher shut in production.

With U.S. crude futures now trading near $50, Suncor Energy Inc, Total SA and Statoil ASA are among the companies that have canceled or deferred projects that would have expanded production.

The Calgary, Alberta-based Connacher, whose production at Great Divide was reaching 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2008, cut back to 5,000 bpd "due to the rapid and recent deterioration of bitumen markets," it said at the time.

"At that point, nobody really knew what was going to happen," Bloomer said. "I wouldn't say it was a knee-jerk reaction, given the way the company was spending capital and wanted to preserve some of that."

Connacher this week won shareholder approval for a debt-for-equity deal that removes C$1 billion ($793.7 million) of debt but leaves ownership of about 98 percent of the company's shares in the hands of former noteholders.

