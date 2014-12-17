European shares fall as French stocks come under pre-election pressure
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Dec 17 Connect Group Plc :
* Today announces that 2 for 7 rights issue announced on Nov. 12, 2014 closed for acceptances at 11.00 a.m
* Has received valid acceptances in respect of 49,940,069 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 92.2 pct Of total number of new ordinary shares offered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp said on Friday it has decided to make an all-cash offer to buy the rest of PanaHome Corp worth 92.4 billion yen ($846.9 million), cancelling an earlier stock-swap agreement.