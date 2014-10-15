Oct 15 Connect Group Plc, the largest
newspaper and magazine distributor in the UK, reported a
marginal rise in full-year underlying pretax profit, as its
newspaper division gained from a 15-million-pound revenue kick
from the soccer World Cup.
The company, which changed its name from Smiths News Plc in
March, said underlying pretax profit rose 0.2 percent to 50
million pounds ($79 million) in the year ended Aug. 31, from
49.9 million pounds a year earlier.
Underlying revenue rose 0.1 percent to 1.80 billion pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6289 British pound)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)