July 3 Connecticut is expected to sell $200
million of general obligation bonds through competitive bidding
on July 24, a treasury official said on Wednesday.
The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2014
through 2023, with proceeds to be used for various projects and
purposes, according to the preliminary official statement.
Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it revised the state's outlook
to negative from stable due to lowered fiscal flexibility during
a time of economic and revenue uncertainty.
The negative outlook came after the state passed a budget
for the next two years and underlined the economic difficulties
it faces despite being the wealthiest state in the nation based
on per capita personal income.
Connecticut's AA rating could be lowered if the state does
not meet or exceed revenue forecasts, the rating agency said in
a statement.
The last time Connecticut issued debt was in March, when it
sold $244.5 million of Securities Industry Financial Market
Association (SIFMA) index bonds and $155.4 million of GO bonds
through lead manager Citigroup.