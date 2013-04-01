NEW YORK, April 1 Connecticut's budget deficit will likely be better than forecast at the end of this fiscal year and may even be eliminated entirely, the state's top financial watchdog said on Monday.

The deficit should amount to $91.3 million at the end of the fiscal year, an improvement of $40 million over last month's projection, state Comptroller Kevin Lembo said in letter to Governor Dannel Malloy.

Lembo said the improvement was mainly due to a $30 million gain in the inheritance tax. He noted that the deficit may be eliminated entirely by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

"Connecticut's economy is showing signs of a moderate, but steady, recovery," said Lembo. The state had a budget of around $20 billion in the current fiscal year.