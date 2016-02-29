NEW YORK Feb 29 Connecticut will cancel pay raises for managerial staff at state agencies that would have gone into effect next week as recent projections suggest the state's fiscal situation is worse than thought, top officials said on Monday.

"We have a responsibility to the taxpayers of Connecticut not to move forward with managerial raises at a time when so many state programs will see reductions and while many state jobs are likely to be eliminated," wrote Ben Barnes, secretary of the Office of Policy and Management.

He letter was co-signed by Brian Durand, chief of staff to Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)