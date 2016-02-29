(Adds savings generated by wage freeze, backgrounds, paragraphs
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Feb 29 Connecticut will cancel pay
raises for managers at state agencies after the latest
projections suggest the state's fiscal situation may be much
worse than previously thought, top officials said on Monday.
The canceled raises are an early indication of the harm done
by the state's fiscal crisis. Many more cuts are expected this
year as officials struggle with a budget deficit that could be
as high as $900 million in the coming fiscal year.
Although high-profile, the amounts involved are largely
symbolic. The cancellations will affect 1,950 employees and
represent savings of $12.74 million over two years. The figure
does not include pay freezes in the judicial branch.
Connecticut has had to slash its revenue forecast because
the weak stock market is cutting into capital gains tax
receipts, which play a large role in the budget. It also met
resistance when it tried to raise taxes. General Electric moved
its headquarters out of the state earlier this year.
"We have a responsibility to the taxpayers of Connecticut
not to move forward with managerial raises at a time when so
many state programs will see reductions and while many state
jobs are likely to be eliminated," wrote Ben Barnes, secretary
of the Office of Policy and Management.
The letter was co-signed by Brian Durand, chief of staff to
Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy.
A report last week from the non-partisan Office of Fiscal
Management said the deficit could be as high as $900 million in
the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1. An earlier
estimate from Barnes' office put the deficit at $570 million.
Most of the raises, which have already been postponed twice,
would have been awarded on Friday. They will be suspended
indefinitely.
