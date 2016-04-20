NEW YORK, April 20 Connecticut's general fund
shortfall is seen at $141.4 million in fiscal year 2016 as a $95
million downward revision to April revenue projections offset
the impact of emergency budget cuts in March, a state fiscal
agency said on Wednesday.
"Today's projections make clear that we can't wait and hope
that future revenue projections will save us from making tough
decisions," the Office of Policy and Management said in an
emailed statement.
