(New throughout, updates with delayed vote)

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK May 4 Time ran out on Connecticut lawmakers aiming to pass a budget by the end of the state's legislative session at midnight on Wednesday as they attempt to close a funding gap of nearly $1 billion in the coming fiscal year with deep spending cuts.

Democratic Party House leaders canceled the vote scheduled for late on Wednesday, saying there was not enough time for full debate and rushing the vote would "likely require a cutoff of discussions."

Lawmakers now must return in a special session that could take place next week, said Adam Joseph, a spokesman for Connecticut Senate Democrats. It was unclear if the Senate would vote on Wednesday but the chances were slim, said Joseph.

Democratic lawmakers, who control the legislature, have clashed with Governor Dannel Malloy, also a Democrat, over how to close a near $1 billion budget gap. They reached an agreement with Malloy on Tuesday, leaving officials scrambling to ready bills by the end of the legislative session.

The budget for fiscal year 2016-2017, which starts on July 1, will cut spending $830 million, divert $100 million from transportation and other funds and sweep $30 million from various agency accounts, Joseph said.

The spending plan is aimed at closing a $960 million hole in next year's finances that officials have blamed on falling capital gains tax receipts due to a volatile stock market.

Malloy proposed an $18.14 billion general fund budget in February that cut discretionary spending but did not raise taxes. Since then the projected revenue shortfall for next year ballooned from $560 million to its current $960 million.

Connecticut, despite being one of the wealthiest states in the nation on a per capita income basis, has struggled to recover from the financial crisis and recession of 2007-2009. The state also faces a gap of around $260 million in the current fiscal year.

Malloy has said 2,000 state employees could be laid off in what he calls a "new economic reality." The governor has also frozen pay rises for managers in state government.

Connecticut's budget woes, which include one of the worst funded public pension systems in the country, have increased its borrowing costs. Investors demand 0.54 of a percentage point more to hold the state's debt than to hold top-rated municipal debt, up from 0.37 of a percentage point a year ago, according to Municipal Market Data. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and David Gregorio)