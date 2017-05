WASHINGTON The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday it believes a small plane crash in East Hartford, Connecticut, was the result of an intentional act and is transferring the investigation to the FBI.

The crash on Tuesday killed a passenger, but the pilot survived. Local media reports showed wreckage of the plane and part of Main Street is still closed. The Hartford Courant reported the crash knocked out power to about 500 customers in East Hartford.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by G Crosse)