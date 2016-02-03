NEW YORK Feb 3 Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy delivered a downbeat address on Wednesday, outlining plans to slash government spending and admitting to "a visceral feeling" that there was no going back to the prosperity of pre-recession years.

"Our national economy, while making progress from the Great Recession, was fundamentally changed. A shifting workforce, the rapid rise of technology, and stagnant wage growth have made this recovery tougher for everyone, everywhere," Malloy said at his annual state of the state address.

