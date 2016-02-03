NEW YORK Feb 3 Connecticut Governor Dannel
Malloy delivered a downbeat address on Wednesday, outlining
plans to slash government spending and admitting to "a visceral
feeling" that there was no going back to the prosperity of
pre-recession years.
"Our national economy, while making progress from the Great
Recession, was fundamentally changed. A shifting workforce, the
rapid rise of technology, and stagnant wage growth have made
this recovery tougher for everyone, everywhere," Malloy said at
his annual state of the state address.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)