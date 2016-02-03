(Adds analyst quote)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Feb 3 Connecticut Governor Dannel
Malloy delivered a downbeat address on Wednesday, outlining
plans to slash government spending and admitting to "a visceral
feeling" that there was no going back to the prosperity of
pre-recession years.
The short and somber address came on the heels of a
presentation by Malloy's top budget official, who called for
$570 million of reductions next year on top of millions in cuts
and tax hikes in previous years.
"Our national economy, while making progress from the Great
Recession, was fundamentally changed," Malloy, a Democrat, said
at his annual state of the state address. "A shifting workforce,
the rapid rise of technology, and stagnant wage growth have made
this recovery tougher for everyone, everywhere."
Connecticut has consistently lagged the national economic
recovery and has been hit by job losses in its key financial and
high-tech manufacturing industries.
The state has one of the worst funded pension systems in the
nation. With required payments set to balloon to $6 billion by
2032, the system presents a significant risk to the budget.
"Connecticut is not going back to that pre-recession
reality," Malloy told the Democrat-dominated legislature. "It
just doesn't exist anymore."
Connecticut's woes show how U.S. states have shared unevenly
in the recovery since the financial crisis of 2007-2009. Andrew
Cuomo, governor of neighboring New York, felt confident enough
to tout a $100 billion infrastructure plan in January.
"It's been a really hard recovery," said Douglas Offerman,
an analyst at Fitch Ratings. "The old paradigm that you would
exceed your past peak in every expansion doesn't appear to be
holding right now."
Ben Barnes, Malloy's top budget official, said the
replacement of higher-paying jobs with lower- and middle-wage
positions had been a "major story" in Connecticut's budget ills.
Barnes proposed cuts of 5.75 percent to the budgets of state
agencies, which could mean the elimination of several thousand
jobs. He said cuts to discretionary spending would amount to 15
percent over two years.
At the start of the legislative session, Malloy urged
lawmakers to pass an early budget and not wait until the last
day of the fiscal year on June 30. But he said he would not
circumvent the process.
The governor proposed overhauling the way the state runs its
budget to bring the process more in line with revenue
projections, shifting away from a "current services" model. He
also said lawmakers should implement a spending cap.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Cynthia
Osterman)