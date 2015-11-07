Nov 6 A report expected next week on reforming
Connecticut's state employee public pension system will
recommend cutting the annual expected rate of return by 1
percentage point to 7 percent, a lead researcher told Reuters on
Friday.
The lower return forecast means the state may have to
contribute more money to the pension system. The report was
commissioned by Connecticut's Office of Policy and Management
(OPM) and prepared by analysts at the Center for Retirement
Research (CRR) at Boston College.
"Poor returns over this past decade just really put a lot of
pressure and strain on the system," said Jean-Pierre Aubry,
associate director for state and local research at CRR, who
worked on the report, which could be released as soon as
Tuesday.
Connecticut's pension has $10.5 billion in assets and
returned just 2.8 percent in the last fiscal year ended June.
Connecticut's pension system is one of the worst funded in the
country with just 48 percent of assets needed to meet
liabilities, according to a Pew Charitable Trust report earlier
this year.
Cutting the expected yearly return from its current 8
percent to 7 percent would be a large adjustment for a public
pension fund to adopt in one move.
Connecticut's teachers' retirement plan, which has $16.2
billion in assets, will cut its expected return to 8 percent
from 8.5 percent, the state treasurer said this week.
Connecticut would join the two-thirds of the nearly 130
largest public U.S. pension plans that have cut expected rates
of return since the financial crisis in 2008. A study by the
National Association of Retirement Administrators found the
discount rate among those funds had come down from 8 percent in
2008 to 7.68 percent currently.
Democratic Governor Daniel Malloy referred to elements of
the plan in a presentation last week that focused on shoring up
the state's finances and making its underperforming economy more
competitive. He did not mention the 7 percent figure.
The most radical proposal that Malloy outlined is to split
the pensions system, creating a closed pay-as-you go plan for
existing retirees that would eventually run down over the next
30 to 40 years. The other plan would be a going concern that
would be almost fully funded.
"What they are trying to do is take that unfunded liability
that is essentially the product of the years of under-funding
and spread it over many, many generations," said Aubry.
Separating liabilities and lowering the expected rate of
return is a recognition that the current trajectory may not be
sustainable.
Neither the OPM nor Malloy's office returned a request for
comment.
The governor's presentation shows state contributions to the
pension system remaining steady at around $2 billion a year
through at least 2044 instead of possibly ballooning to over $6
billion, or nearly a third of the budget, by 2032.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy in New York; Editing by Daniel Bases
and Lisa Shumaker)