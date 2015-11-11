NEW YORK Nov 10 Connecticut should cut the expected rate of return of its State Employees Retirement System (SERS) to 7 percent from 8 percent and consider splitting the plan in two, according to a state-sponsored report on Tuesday.

The state commissioned the report by the Boston College Center for Retirement Research (CRR) as it looks for ways to fully fund its pension system but avoid payments that could balloon to $6 billion, which is a third of the current state budget, by 2032.

A lower return forecast would mean the state may have to contribute more money to the pension system.

The proposals in CRR's report, outlined by Governor Dannel Malloy last week, advocate a radically different approach to funding the state's pension obligations.

Among other measures, the state would split SERS so that unfunded liabilities related to current retirees are put into a separate plan and funded as a pay-as-you-go system. A separate near fully funded system would be created for current employees.

Connecticut's pension system is one of the worst funded in the country with just 48 percent of assets needed to meet liabilities, according to a Pew Charitable Trust report.

Connecticut runs six retirement plans for public workers, the largest two are the State Employees Retirement System (SERS) and the Teachers' Retirement System (TRS). The state's pension liability is around $26 billion across the two systems. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Tom Brown)