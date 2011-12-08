* Q3 adj EPS $0.02 vs est $0.16

* Q3 rev up 5 pct to $179.5 mln vs est $181.1 mln

* Sees FY adj EPS view to $0.55-$0.65 from $0.65-$0.75

* Names Theodore Wright as CEO

By Ranjita Ganesan

Dec 8 Electronics and home appliances retailer Conn's Inc said it is ramping up advertising and hiring to drive sales in the holiday season, sending its shares to their highest in more than two years.

However, Beaumont, Texas-based Conn's posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts estimates hurt by higher administrative costs and lower credit segment income.

The company, which provides shoppers flexible credit options to buy its products, saw a 15 percent drop in finance revenue in the third quarter.

Conn's, which competes with Best Buy Co and Hhgregg Inc, also cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to 55-65 cents a share, from 65-70 cents earlier.

"The guidance shift for current year is really just reflective of third-quarter performance, which means they still expect a pretty solid performance for the fourth quarter," Caris & Co analyst Scott Tilghman told Reuters.

Founded in 1890 as a plumbing and heating business, Conn's has been remodelling stores and introducing new products in its high-margin furniture and mattress segment to reverse falling sales and profits over the last three years.

The retailer, which saw a 10.5 percent increase in same-store sales in November, said comparable stores sales are expected to be positive for the rest of the current quarter.

"We increased our sales force by approximately 20 percent to allow us to meet our sales goals for the holiday season," Theodore Wright, who was named the company's permanent chief executive, said.

Analyst Tilghman said a higher-than-anticipated rise in spending to $59.6 million this quarter was tied to the hiring of additional staff and increased advertising activity, and should help the company during the holiday period.

On an adjusted basis, Conn's earned 2 cents a share in the third quarter, while analysts were looking for earnings of 16 cents a share.

But, the company's adjusted earnings outlook of $1.05-$1.15 per share for the next financial year, was well ahead of Wall Street expectations of 87 cents a share.

Conn's shares, which have risen about 60 percent since it reported second-quarter results in September, were up slightly at $12.39 on Thursday on Nasdaq. They touched a high of $12.89 earlier in the day.