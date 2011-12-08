* Q3 adj EPS $0.02 vs est $0.16
* Q3 rev up 5 pct to $179.5 mln vs est $181.1 mln
* Sees FY adj EPS view to $0.55-$0.65 from $0.65-$0.75
* Names Theodore Wright as CEO
By Ranjita Ganesan
Dec 8 Electronics and home appliances
retailer Conn's Inc said it is ramping up
advertising and hiring to drive sales in the holiday season,
sending its shares to their highest in more than two years.
However, Beaumont, Texas-based Conn's posted a quarterly
profit that missed analysts estimates hurt by higher
administrative costs and lower credit segment income.
The company, which provides shoppers flexible
credit options to buy its products, saw a 15 percent drop in
finance revenue in the third quarter.
Conn's, which competes with Best Buy Co
and Hhgregg Inc, also cut its full-year adjusted
earnings forecast to 55-65 cents a share, from 65-70 cents
earlier.
"The guidance shift for current year is really just
reflective of third-quarter performance, which means they still
expect a pretty solid performance for the fourth quarter," Caris
& Co analyst Scott Tilghman told Reuters.
Founded in 1890 as a plumbing and heating business, Conn's
has been remodelling stores and introducing new products in its
high-margin furniture and mattress segment to reverse falling
sales and profits over the last three years.
The retailer, which saw a 10.5 percent increase in
same-store sales in November, said comparable stores sales are
expected to be positive for the rest of the current quarter.
"We increased our sales force by approximately 20 percent to
allow us to meet our sales goals for the holiday season,"
Theodore Wright, who was named the company's permanent chief
executive, said.
Analyst Tilghman said a higher-than-anticipated rise in
spending to $59.6 million this quarter was tied to the hiring of
additional staff and increased advertising activity, and should
help the company during the holiday period.
On an adjusted basis, Conn's earned 2 cents a share in the
third quarter, while analysts were looking for earnings of 16
cents a share.
But, the company's adjusted earnings outlook of
$1.05-$1.15 per share for the next financial year, was well
ahead of Wall Street expectations of 87 cents a share.
Conn's shares, which have risen about 60 percent since it
reported second-quarter results in September, were up slightly
at $12.39 on Thursday on Nasdaq. They touched a high of $12.89
earlier in the day.