* Q4 EPS $0.34 vs est $0.29

* Rev up 3.7 pct to $226.7 mln

* Sees FY13 EPS $1.2-$1.3

April 3 Electronics and home appliances retailer Conn's Inc reported fourth-quarter results above market expectations on improved margins, and the company raised its fiscal 2013 guidance.

Beaumont, Texas-based Conn's expects earnings for financial year 2013 to be between $1.2 and $1.3 per share, up from $1.05 to $1.15 it expected earlier.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.11 for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Conn's, which competes with Best Buy Co and Hhgregg Inc, also sees same-store sales rising in mid to high single digits in the year.

For the quarter ended January 31, the company reported earnings of $7.7 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with a loss of $3.5 million, or 12 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $226.7 million. Comparable store sales, or sales at stores open for at least 12 months rose 12.1 percent. Adjusted retail gross margin rose 460 basis points to 29.7 percent

On an adjusted basis, Conn's reported earnings of 34 cents.

Analysts had expected the company to post earnings of 29 cents on a revenue of $221.9 million.

The company's shares, which have more than tripled in the last one year, closed at $16.49 on Monday on Nasdaq.