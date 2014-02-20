BRIEF-Saga Tankers bought 11 mln shares of SD Standard at NOK 0.58 per share
* Saga Tankers ASA has on 20 april purchased 11 million shares at NOK 0.58 per share
Feb 20 Electronics and home appliance retailer Conn's Inc estimated fourth-quarter earnings below analysts' expectations as delinquency and charge-offs rose in December and January, increasing the provision for bad debt.
The company offers credit to its customers through an in-house credit program, a third-party financing program and a third-party rent-to-own program.
Conn's said it expected adjusted earnings of 75-80 cents per share for the quarter ended Jan. 31.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 93 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Saga Tankers ASA has on 20 april purchased 11 million shares at NOK 0.58 per share
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all cotton no. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 4 cents per pound (400 points) above and below prior day settlement price