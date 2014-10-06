(Adds analyst's comments, details; updates shares)

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

Oct 6 Electronics and home appliance retailer Conn's Inc said it would consider selling itself or separating its volatile credit lending business as part of a review of options.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of about $1.20 billion, rose as much as 6 percent to $34.86.

"What I'd think would be more likely is a partial or full spin off of the credit part of the business," SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Capital Markets analyst David Magee told Reuters.

Conn's, which caters mainly to lower income shoppers, also offers loans on purchases. Credit financing accounted for nearly 77 percent of its retail sales in the quarter ended July.

The credit-financing business tends to be volatile as a downturn hits customers' ability to pay back the loans, Magee said.

Conn's on Sept. 2 cut its adjusted profit forecast for the year ending January, citing a rise in provision for bad debts and higher-than-expected delinquency rates.

The stock lost nearly a third of its value on the day.

Conn's, whose stores are mainly located in the southern United States, on Monday also adopted a poison pill to prevent hostile takeovers during its review process.

The company said the pill was not in response to any specific takeover bid or other proposal to acquire the company.

Magee said these moves were done in response to aggressive buying of the stock by "certain entities".

Hedge fund Luxor Capital, run by Christian Leone, last month raised its stake in the company to 20.9 percent from about 12.6 percent. (1.usa.gov/1v0RsGE)

The poison pill, which has a trigger of 10 percent, is set to expire in October 2015.

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Inc is also among the company's largest shareholders.

Conn's earnings quality score decreased to 7 from 14 following the latest quarterly results, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The score compares with an industry median of 58.

Earnings quality looks at whether the composition of earnings in the recent past is robust enough for a company's growth rate to be sustainable.

Conn's has been shifting toward higher-margin products such as furniture and mattresses and reducing its dependence on consumer electronics.

Other options being explored include slowing store openings and returning capital to investors, Conn's said.

The company said it has engaged BofA Merrill Lynch as financial adviser and Vinson & Elkins LLP as legal counsel to assist in the process.

The company said no timetable had been set for the strategic options process.

Conn's shares gave up most of their gains and were up 1 percent at $33.30 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)