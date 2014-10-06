(Adds analyst's comments, details; updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 6 Electronics and home appliance retailer
Conn's Inc said it would consider selling itself or
separating its volatile credit lending business as part of a
review of options.
Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of
about $1.20 billion, rose as much as 6 percent to $34.86.
"What I'd think would be more likely is a partial or full
spin off of the credit part of the business," SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey Capital Markets analyst David Magee told Reuters.
Conn's, which caters mainly to lower income shoppers, also
offers loans on purchases. Credit financing accounted for nearly
77 percent of its retail sales in the quarter ended July.
The credit-financing business tends to be volatile as a
downturn hits customers' ability to pay back the loans, Magee
said.
Conn's on Sept. 2 cut its adjusted profit forecast for the
year ending January, citing a rise in provision for bad debts
and higher-than-expected delinquency rates.
The stock lost nearly a third of its value on the day.
Conn's, whose stores are mainly located in the southern
United States, on Monday also adopted a poison pill to prevent
hostile takeovers during its review process.
The company said the pill was not in response to any
specific takeover bid or other proposal to acquire the company.
Magee said these moves were done in response to aggressive
buying of the stock by "certain entities".
Hedge fund Luxor Capital, run by Christian Leone, last month
raised its stake in the company to 20.9 percent from about 12.6
percent. (1.usa.gov/1v0RsGE)
The poison pill, which has a trigger of 10 percent, is set
to expire in October 2015.
David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Inc is also among the
company's largest shareholders.
Conn's earnings quality score decreased to 7 from 14
following the latest quarterly results, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine. The score compares with an industry median of
58.
Earnings quality looks at whether the composition of
earnings in the recent past is robust enough for a company's
growth rate to be sustainable.
Conn's has been shifting toward higher-margin products such
as furniture and mattresses and reducing its dependence on
consumer electronics.
Other options being explored include slowing store openings
and returning capital to investors, Conn's said.
The company said it has engaged BofA Merrill Lynch as
financial adviser and Vinson & Elkins LLP as legal counsel to
assist in the process.
The company said no timetable had been set for the strategic
options process.
Conn's shares gave up most of their gains and were up 1
percent at $33.30 in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)