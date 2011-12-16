* Submitted revised ODP, yet to submit EIA
BEIJING, Dec 16 The China unit of U.S.
firm ConocoPhillips said on Friday it had submitted to
the Chinese government a revised Overall Development Plan (ODP)
for an offshore Chinese oilfield, which was ordered to shut down
in September due to an oil spill.
China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) ordered
ConocoPhillips China to halt all operations at Penglai 19-3 at
Bohai Bay, China's largest offshore oilfield, after it said the
company had failed to seal oil leaks.
The oil spill, which began in June, polluted 6,200 square
kilometres of waters, the administration said.
The revised development plan, submitted to China's National
Development & Reform Commission, includes measures such as
reducing waterflood injection pressure, a ConocoPhillips China
spokesperson said.
Unexpected high pressure during oil drilling was one of the
main reasons for the oil spill.
Conoco is also working on a new Environmental Impact
Assessment which has not been submitted to the Chinese
government for approval.
The oceanic administration has asked ConocoPhillips China to
draw up a new environmental impact assessment report for the
oilfield, which will only be allowed to resume operations after
the reports have been approved by the government.
Last month, the administration said the Bohai oil leak is a
major accident caused by negligence.