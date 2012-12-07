CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as weaker oil prices pressure energy stocks
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower.
Dec 7 ConocoPhillips said on Friday its capital budget next year will be $15.8 billion, about flat with this year.
Next year, about 60 percent of the U.S. oil and gas company's spending will be allocated to North American oil and gas properties including the Eagle Ford in south Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota.
Conoco also said it expects to complete its asset sale program next year.
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower.
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday, boosted by gains in technology and industrial stocks that more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.