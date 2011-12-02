* 90 pct of capex on E&P, of which 60 pct in North America

Dec 2 U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips said on Friday its capital spending would rise 15 percent in 2012 to $15.5 billion as it invests in higher-margin projects and buys back $10 billion of its shares as part of a three-year plan to boost investor returns.

Conoco said 90 percent of the capital spending would go on exploration and production as that business prepares to split from the Phillips 66 refinery operations in the second quarter of next year.

The exploration and production spending will go toward Canadian oil sands extraction, a liquefied natural gas project in Australia and liquids-rich areas of the United States including the Eagle Ford formation and the Permian Basin in Texas.

"As our production profile adjusts over time to reflect our increased levels of investment in liquids plays and lower levels in North American conventional natural gas, we expect to continue increasing margins in the upstream business," Chief Executive Jim Mulva said in a statement.

Mulva is retiring next year and will be replaced by Ryan Lance, head of the company's international exploration and production business.

About 60 percent of the exploration and production budget will be spent in North America, Conoco said.

The new $10 billion buyback program will follow the $15 billion share repurchase program started in 2010.

The company's refining unit capital expenditures for next year are forecast to be $1.2 billion, with $1 billion earmarked for the company's U.S. businesses.

In September, Conoco estimated that the standalone exploration company would have an annual budget of about $15 billion, while Phillips 66 would have annual expenditures of about $2.5 billion.

Shares of Conoco extended their early gains on the announcement, and were 1.2 percent higher at $72.65 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.