Dec 2 U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips
said on Friday its capital spending would rise 15 percent in
2012 to $15.5 billion as it invests in higher-margin projects
and buys back $10 billion of its shares as part of a three-year
plan to boost investor returns.
Conoco said 90 percent of the capital spending would go on
exploration and production as that business prepares to split
from the Phillips 66 refinery operations in the second quarter
of next year.
The exploration and production spending will go toward
Canadian oil sands extraction, a liquefied natural gas project
in Australia and liquids-rich areas of the United States
including the Eagle Ford formation and the Permian Basin in
Texas.
"As our production profile adjusts over time to reflect our
increased levels of investment in liquids plays and lower
levels in North American conventional natural gas, we expect to
continue increasing margins in the upstream business," Chief
Executive Jim Mulva said in a statement.
Mulva is retiring next year and will be replaced by Ryan
Lance, head of the company's international exploration and
production business.
About 60 percent of the exploration and production budget
will be spent in North America, Conoco said.
The new $10 billion buyback program will follow the $15
billion share repurchase program started in 2010.
The company's refining unit capital expenditures for next
year are forecast to be $1.2 billion, with $1 billion earmarked
for the company's U.S. businesses.
In September, Conoco estimated that the standalone
exploration company would have an annual budget of about $15
billion, while Phillips 66 would have annual expenditures of
about $2.5 billion.
Shares of Conoco extended their early gains on the
announcement, and were 1.2 percent higher at $72.65 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.