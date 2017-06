March 20 ConocoPhillips reported shutdown of a gasoline making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) to repair a leak at its 146,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Borger, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state regulators.

The shutdown will take place between March 20-21 due to a leak on a catalyst transfer line in unit 29 FCC, the filing with the Texas commission on environmental quality said on Tuesday.