OSLO Dec 12 Energy company ConocoPhillips has discovered gas in a southern North Sea wildcat well some 19 kilometres south of BP's Ula field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.

"A 40-metre gross gas column was encountered in Jurassic Age (Ula formation) reservoir rocks, and the reservoir quality in Triassic rocks was poorer than expected," the directorate said.

It added: "Further evaluation of the well results is necessary in order to calculate the size of the discovery."

ConocoPhillips is the operator of the production license, 301C, with a 22-percent ownership interest. Its partners are OMV , DONG and Talisman.