OSLO Dec 12 Energy company ConocoPhillips
has discovered gas in a southern North Sea wildcat well
some 19 kilometres south of BP's Ula field, the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.
"A 40-metre gross gas column was encountered in Jurassic Age
(Ula formation) reservoir rocks, and the reservoir quality in
Triassic rocks was poorer than expected," the directorate said.
It added: "Further evaluation of the well results is
necessary in order to calculate the size of the discovery."
ConocoPhillips is the operator of the production license,
301C, with a 22-percent ownership interest. Its partners are OMV
, DONG and Talisman.