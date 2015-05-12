UPDATE 2-JD.com reports record Q1, warns growth to weaken future profits
* JD annual active customer accounts up 40 pct (Adds details from CFO interview, context)
HOUSTON May 12 ConocoPhillips' shareholders on Tuesday voted for a non-binding proposal allowing minority shareholders to nominate directors to its board.
Preliminary totals showed 53 percent of ConocoPhillips' shareholders voted in favor of the proposal that allows investors with 3 percent ownership of the company proxy access.
"The view on proxy access was very mixed amongst our shareholders," Ryan Lance, the company's chief executive officer, said at a news conference after the company's annual meeting. "We'll take it under advisement now."
Houston-based ConocoPhillips had recommended a vote against the proposal.
(Reporting by Anna Driver)
LONDON, May 9 Micro Focus Intl said software revenue at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, the U.S. company it is buying, fell around 10 percent in the last quarter, which it said was disappointing but not unusual given the degree of change in the business.