HOUSTON May 12 ConocoPhillips' shareholders on Tuesday voted for a non-binding proposal allowing minority shareholders to nominate directors to its board.

Preliminary totals showed 53 percent of ConocoPhillips' shareholders voted in favor of the proposal that allows investors with 3 percent ownership of the company proxy access.

"The view on proxy access was very mixed amongst our shareholders," Ryan Lance, the company's chief executive officer, said at a news conference after the company's annual meeting. "We'll take it under advisement now."

Houston-based ConocoPhillips had recommended a vote against the proposal.

(Reporting by Anna Driver)