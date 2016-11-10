Nov 10 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, said it was looking to raise $5 billion to $8 billion from the sale of assets, particularly natural gas-producing operations in North America.

The company, which is attempting to shore up its balance sheet after a steep slide in oil prices that began in mid 2014, also said it would buy back $3 billion of its stock. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)