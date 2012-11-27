* ONGC may fund deal through parent loan, overseas borrowing
* No decision yet whether to bring oil to India or sell on
spot mkt
* Kashagan partners have right of first refusal on stake
* Inpex declines comment, Kazakh minister says will review
* ONGC shares flat on Tuesday
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 27 ConocoPhillips'
partners in Kazakhstan's Kashagan field, the biggest oilfield
discovery in over four decades, have 60 days to decide whether
they want an 8.4 percent stake in the project promised to
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp.
ConocoPhillips says it intends to sell its Kashagan stake to
ONGC Videsh, the Indian group's overseas investment arm, for
about $5 billion. But existing partners in the
Kashagan project - state-run KazMunaiGas, Italy's Eni,
ExxonMobil, Inpex Corp of Japan, Royal Dutch
Shell and France's Total - have the right of
first refusal on the stake.
ONGC Videsh Managing Director D.K. Sarraf told Reuters the
Kazakhstan government has six months to approve the deal after
the expiry of a 60-day period for partners to exercise their
pre-emption rights.
"The deal has to be approved within 240 days," he said.
Kashagan holds an estimated 30 billion barrels of
oil-in-place, of which 8-12 billion are potentially recoverable.
Start-up of the field has been delayed since 2005 due to cost
overruns and disputes with authorities over taxes. First
production is expected next year.
REVIEW COMMISSION
Kazakhstan has first refusal on the stake, and a commission
that reviews major deals could take up to two months to decide
whether to buy, as well as consider the energy and economic
security issues, Oil and Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev told
reporters in the Kazakh capital Astana.
KazMunaiGas was not immediately available to comment. Last
month, Chief Executive Lyazzat Kiinov said the state company
would be interested in principle in acquiring the stake. His
deputy, Daniyar Berlibayev, said much would depend on the cost.
"We, as the national company, wouldn't refuse the idea of
increasing our share. How we might finance this is another
question," Berlibayev told Reuters on Oct. 2.
KazMunaiGas has bought stakes from consortium members in the
past, entering in 2005 by purchasing half of BG Group's
16.7 percent stake when that was put up for sale. Three years
later, it bought around another 8.4 percent from consortium
members.
Analysts said Shell and Exxon were unlikely to want to
exercise their right of first refusal because of the ongoing
problems at the project. Inpex, Japan's biggest energy explorer,
which has a 7.56 percent stake in Kashagan, said it couldn't
comment on the move by ONGC or whether it was offered the stake
by ConocoPhillips.
SPOT SALES ARE AN OPTION
With ONGC's domestic output flat for years, India now buys
nearly 80 percent of its oil needs and is the world's
fourth-biggest oil importer. It is under pressure from the
government to meet rising demand.
"We can bring it (the oil) to India, and other options are
also there. There is a CPC pipeline and some pipelines are
coming from Russia," Sarraf said, referring to the Caspian
Pipeline Consortium facility. "We will look at all options,
including selling it on spot markets."
ONGC has a 20 percent stake in Russia's Sakhalin-1 project,
operated by ExxonMobil, and normally sells its equity oil
through spot tenders.
The acquisition would likely add 1 million tonnes (20,000
barrels per day) to ONGC Videsh's annual production over 25
years, with its share of output significantly higher in later
stages of development.
"We have a target of 20 million tonnes of oil and gas
production by 2017-18 and 60 million tonnes by 2029-30, and
today our production is less than 9 million tonnes. This would
help us bridge the gap to an extent and help in energy
security," Sarraf said.
ConocoPhillips, which has been shedding overseas assets to
cut debt and increase its investment in lower-cost domestic
shale oil and gas, said on Monday the book value of assets
related to its Kashagan interest was about $5.5 billion as of
end-September, and it would take an after-tax impairment of
about $400 million.
Sarraf said a deal may be funded through a mix of loans from
ONGC and overseas borrowings. "We have yet to finalise the
funding plan," he said.
ONGC Videsh, which holds a 25 percent share in the Satpayev
block in Kazakhstan, owns stakes in assets in more than a dozen
countries - including Myanmar, Vietnam, Sudan, South Sudan,
Russia, Azerbaijan, Syria, Libya, Brazil, Colombia and
Venezuela.
ONGC shares, valued at more than $38 billion, traded down
0.4 percent on Tuesday at 249 rupees.