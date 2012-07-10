July 10 ConocoPhillips on Tuesday said Jody
Freeman, a Harvard law professor has joined its board, a step
toward addressing shareholder concerns about director diversity.
Investors attending Conoco's annual meeting in May chided
new Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance for the company's board,
which at the time was made up of nine men.
Freeman, 48, is the Archibald Cox Professor of Law at
Harvard Law School. She is a scholar of administrative and
environmental law and is the founding director of the Harvard
Law School Environmental Law and Policy Program, Conoco said.
Lance took over as CEO and chairman on May 1, replacing
James Mulva when the company spun off its refining business. The
refining company is called Phillips 66.