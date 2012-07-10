July 10 ConocoPhillips on Tuesday said Jody Freeman, a Harvard law professor has joined its board, a step toward addressing shareholder concerns about director diversity.

Investors attending Conoco's annual meeting in May chided new Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance for the company's board, which at the time was made up of nine men.

Freeman, 48, is the Archibald Cox Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. She is a scholar of administrative and environmental law and is the founding director of the Harvard Law School Environmental Law and Policy Program, Conoco said.

Lance took over as CEO and chairman on May 1, replacing James Mulva when the company spun off its refining business. The refining company is called Phillips 66.