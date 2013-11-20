Nov 20 ConocoPhillips :
* Press release - ConocoPhillips announces production startup
and first gas
from the Jasmine field
* Announces production startup and first gas from the Jasmine
field
* Says Jasmine facility has the gross capacity to produce
140,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day
* Says first gas production from the Jasmine field in the
United Kingdom,
central North Sea on November 19
* In 2014, ConocoPhillips expects net production from Jasmine
facility to be
approximately 40,000 boed
