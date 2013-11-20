Nov 20 ConocoPhillips : * Press release - ConocoPhillips announces production startup and first gas

from the Jasmine field * Announces production startup and first gas from the Jasmine field * Says Jasmine facility has the gross capacity to produce 140,000 barrels of

oil equivalent per day * Says first gas production from the Jasmine field in the United Kingdom,

central North Sea on November 19 * In 2014, ConocoPhillips expects net production from Jasmine facility to be

approximately 40,000 boed