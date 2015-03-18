BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
HOUSTON, March 18 Oil company ConocoPhillips told Reuters on Wednesday it plans to cut about 7 percent of its workerforce in Canada, citing a challenging economic environment.
Employees were notified of the cuts on Wednesday, said a spokeswoman for the business unit.
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.