BRIEF-Itron names Joan Hooper chief financial officer
* Itron inc- hooper will take over cfo role from robert farrow, itron's interim cfo since march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, April 10 ConocoPhillips on Wednesday said it was putting its plans to drill in the Alaska Chukchi Sea in 2014 on hold due to U.S. regulatory uncertainty.
Conoco, based in Houston, said it would not be prudent to invest in the project at this time because of "evolving" federal regulations and permitting standards.
OTTAWA, May 31 Canada on Wednesday greeted reports that U.S. President Donald Trump was leaning toward withdrawal from a pact on climate change by saying it would "keep marching on" with the rest of the world to combat global warming.