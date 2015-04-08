HOUSTON, April 8 ConocoPhillips has
received U.S. government approval to export ultra-light domestic
oil, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
That makes the largest independent U.S. oil and gas producer
the latest to obtain approval to export minimally processed,
super-light oil known as condensate. Others with similar
approvals include Royal Dutch Shell and pipeline
companies Enterprise Products Partners and Plains All
American LP.
If processed in a stabilizer, which removes natural gas
liquids (NGLs) but does not make motor fuels, condensate
qualifies as an exportable refined product and can be shipped
out without violating the U.S. crude export ban, according to
the U.S. Department of Commerce.
ConocoPhillips has three stabilizers in the condensate-heavy
Eagle Ford shale in South Texas with a combined capacity of
135,000 barrels per day. Such stabilizers are common in the
Eagle Ford to shave off NGLs so output will meet requirements to
move via pipeline.
Earlier on Wednesday during the company's annual analyst
meeting in New York, Chief Executive Ryan Lance said
ConocoPhillips plans to add drilling rigs in 2017 in key U.S.
shale acreage based on its expectations for crude prices to
recover.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)