March 27 ConocoPhillips said on Friday
it is looking to sell about 20 percent of its production in
Western Canada, outside the oil sands, as tumbling oil prices
have made operations in the country less profitable.
ConocoPhillips, which operates conventional and oil sands
operations in Canada, had announced last week plans to cut about
7 percent of its workforce, or about 200 employees, in the
country.
The cuts come amid continued weakening of oil prices, which
have fallen more than 60 percent since June.
The properties being considered for divestiture are mainly
located in Southern and Eastern Alberta, Saskatchewan and
northeastern British Columbia, spokeswoman for the company
Andrea Urbanek said in a statement to Reuters.
These natural gas-rich assets produced a total of about
35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter,
2014, the company said.
The company has hired a unit of Bank of Nova Scotia to
advise on the process of divestiture.
Scotia Waterous Inc earlier made the announcement on the
sale of the assets on its website.
Details on the assets and divestiture process are expected
to be provided in the second quarter, the bank said. (bit.ly/19qJp0Q)
ConocoPhillips had cut its 2015 capital budget by $2 billion
to $11.5 billion in January and expects to maintain spending at
the level for the next two years.
