SANTIAGO, June 13 Chilean state oil company ENAP
has signed a deal with ConocoPhillips to
explore and eventually exploit gas deposits in the nation's
remote southern Magallanes region, a source familiar with the
agreement confirmed on Monday.
Local newspaper El Mercurio first reported the deal in which
ENAP will retain a 51 percent stake in the project. A source
speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity confirmed the
agreement.
The project will be rolled out in phases depending on the
success of each stage, with ConocoPhillips possibly investing
between $70 and $100 million over the next four years, according
to the paper.
ENAP CEO Marcelo Tokman told Chile's La Tercera newspaper
earlier in June that it was planning to solicit outside funding
in 2016 to fund an ambitious $800 million investment plan, which
included gas exploration in Magallanes.
ENAP, Chile's main oil refiner and a key provider of fuel to
the domestic market, produces little crude oil but has invested
heavily in gas exploration in the southern part of the country.
