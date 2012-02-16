Feb 16 Giant U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips said it would sell its Vietnam operations to Perenco for $1.29 billion as the latest divestment of assets that has yielded more than $20 billion.

Under the agreements signed with a unit of Perenco, Conoco would sell its three wholly owned subsidiaries that own stakes in two offshore blocks and 16.3 percent interest in the Nam Con Son Pipeline.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2012.